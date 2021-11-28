It was a goal to grace any game, and Dries Mertens will have to go some to better his finish for Napoli against Lazio on Sunday evening.

The Belgian is a great scorer of goals, but rarely can he have hit a first time shot so sweetly and accurately that it beat Lazio keeper, Pepe Reina, all ends up.

At 3-0 by half-time, the Serie A leaders have a chance to make a real statement to the rest of the Italian top-flight.

Anyone watching the game would arguably have had the same reaction as Reina after that ball flew into the back of the net.