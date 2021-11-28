Video: Neymar SCREAMS in agony after nasty-looking ankle injury

Neymar has picked up a nasty-looking injury that left him needing to be taken off on a stretcher in Paris Saint-Germain’s game today.

Watch below as the Brazil international screams and is clearly in a lot of pain as he gestures frantically to the bench to give him treatment…

Neymar is known for play-acting sometimes, but this is clearly genuine after a strong challenge left him in real agony.

Let’s hope the PSG forward recovers well and can return to action as soon as possible.

