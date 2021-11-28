It’s been a long time since Aston Villa can genuinely say that they’ve been amongst the Premier League’s best clubs, with respect.

The Midlands-based side are one of the most storied club in the English top-flight, but have suffered though mis-management both on and off the field in recent times.

That could all be about to change with the addition of Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

With two wins out of two, he’s started how he means to go on, and former Villa captain, Gabby Agbonlahor, believes that the club can attract any calibre of player to Villa Park now, thanks to Gerrard.