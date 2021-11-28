Video: ‘Able to attract whatever player he wants’ – Agbonlahor says Villa could buy anyone thanks to Gerrard

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

It’s been a long time since Aston Villa can genuinely say that they’ve been amongst the Premier League’s best clubs, with respect.

The Midlands-based side are one of the most storied club in the English top-flight, but have suffered though mis-management both on and off the field in recent times.

That could all be about to change with the addition of Steven Gerrard as their new manager.

MORE: Sturridge refuses to play

With two wins out of two, he’s started how he means to go on, and former Villa captain, Gabby Agbonlahor, believes that the club can attract any calibre of player to Villa Park now, thanks to Gerrard.

More Stories agbonlahor gabby agbonlahor gabriel agbonlahor Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.