As we hurtle towards the end of November, temperatures until the last few days have been positively summery.

However, winter seems to have arrived with a vengeance at Turf Moor.

What started as a few flurries has now turned into a full blown snow storm which meant that the Burnley v Tottenham game was called off at the last minute.

MORE: Sturridge refuses to play

Those fans who’ve travelled up the M1 from north London aren’t likely to be over the moon at having no football to watch, but player and supporter safety is paramount.