Manchester United could reportedly alter their transfer plans in order to avoid missing out on the transfer of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment, having scored an impressive 28 goals in 38 games this calendar year to make several top clubs stand up and take notice.

Manchester United are alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle in keeping close tabs on Vlahovic, who has an asking price of around £55million, according to the Daily Mail.

The report notes that Man Utd’s current priorities are a midfielder and a right-back, but they could consider joining the running for Vlahovic just so they don’t miss out on such a big talent.

The 21-year-old could surely make an immediate impact at Old Trafford, with the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani unlikely to be particularly long-term options to start week in, week out at centre-forward.

Arsenal perhaps need a statement signing like this even more, though, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking out of form for a while, and with Alexandre Lacazette nearing the end of his contract.

The Gunners are surely going to struggle to persuade such a big prospect to join them at the moment, however, even if United also have their problems.

In truth, Vlahovic could do well to avoid both of these faded forces of English football and wait until bigger and better offers come along, which they surely will.