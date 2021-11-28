‘Bit strange to drop Bowen’ – These West Ham fans accuse David Moyes of terrible tactical mistake ahead of Man City game

West Ham are continuing to perform well under David Moyes this season, and their trip to the Etihad Stadium for the Sunday afternoon fixture presents the east Londoners with another opportunity to rattle Man City’s cage.

The Hammers put the Citizens to the sword a few short weeks ago in the Carabao Cup, becoming the first team to beat them in that competition in five years.

Unlike seasons past, they’ll head into the game full of confidence, and a win would bring Moyes’ side level on points with the hosts.

Fans of the club aren’t happy with their manager, however.

The Scot has decided not to risk Jarrod Bowen from the start, despite the striker being in red-hot form of late.

Against what’s expected to be a solid Man City back line, Bowen’s pace to get in behind and his industry alongside Michail Antonio, would surely have been a real bonus for the visitors.

If they’re able to head back down to London with a point or more, Moyes will have justified his decision.

