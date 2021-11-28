For far too long now, Cristiano Ronaldo has been stealing a living at some of European football’s elite clubs.

The Portuguese is a one-man marketing machine whose name, face and image guarantees worldwide sales of anything he cares to lend that image to.

First and foremost, however, he should be concentrating on what he is handsomely remunerated by Manchester United for.

He has scored a handful of important goals this season it’s true. Were it not for his late interventions in Europe particularly, the Red Devils might be staring at a Europa League berth.

Is that sufficient for him to be the star turn though? The headline maker. The main man.

It’s rare he does anything other than come alive when the ball is close to the opposition goal, and that’s not really good enough.

Particularly when Man United need players that will work hard for the team.

Ronaldo hasn’t done that since he was in his pomp at Real Madrid, and even then some contributions were negligible.

After such a hoo-ha was made about his return, he needs to start justifying the reasons why he was brought back because at the moment, there’s not too much point to him being handed opportunities ahead of other players who’ll pitch in much more than he will.