Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay the €39million release clause for RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

The 23-year-old looks a hugely promising talent and a report from Todo Fichajes suggests the Red Devils are prepared to try to sign him for new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The German tactician signed Haidara earlier in his career and Todo Fichajes claim he wants him again, with the Mali international possibly set to become the ideal long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

Pogba is nearing the end of his contract and United will surely need to bring in someone new in the near future if that deal remains unsigned.

Haidara may not be the biggest name but he looks hugely promising and could be the latest of many talents to come out of the Red Bull system.

Leipzig have produced a number of quality young players in recent times who’ve gone on to play for bigger clubs around Europe, and Haidara could be just what United need, especially with the Rangnick connection.