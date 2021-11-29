Barcelona up Torres pursuit as Xavi open to offering former Liverpool star to Man City

Barcelona is desperate to meet new manager Xavi’s request to sign Manchester City’s Ferran Torres. However, decimated finances are set to cause the Catalan side a headache when it comes to finding a way to stump up the massive transfer fee required. Therefore, in an effort to seal the deal, according to recent reports, the Spanish giants are opening to offering Pep Guardiola a player in exchange.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claims that despite their precarious financial position, Barcelona remains keen on luring Torres away from the Etihad.

The Citizens are expected to demand as much as £67m for the Spanish attacker and that could force the Catalan side to offer money as well as one of their own players in exchange.

The players understood to be options to be included in a proposed deal are Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Neto, Samuel Umtiti and former Liverpool attacker Phillipe Coutinho.

The operation to bring Torres back to La Liga will not be easy, but as it has widely been reported that the player himself is keen to make the move, Manchester City will find it difficult to keep the player without running the risk of unsettling him even further.