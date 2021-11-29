Both Arsenal and Newcastle got lucky with penalty shouts at the Emirates this weekend, says Mark Halsey

Newcastle had a decent shout for a penalty against Arsenal when Callum Wilson was nudged by Nuno Tavares.

It was a subjective call by referee Stuart Attwell, who decided there was not enough contact to award a spot-kick.

Toon boss Eddie Howe appealed and Tavares gave Attwell a decision to make.

Arsenal were fortunate because had Attwell awarded a penalty there would have also been a call on whether Tavares denied a goal scoring opportunity.

Luckily for the Gunners, VAR official Darren England did not think it was a clear and obvious error.

On the other side, Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles was lucky to get away with a reckless challenge on Gabriel Martinelli. The Magpies ace barged into Martinelli with the use of his shoulder.

On another day, both of these incidents could easily have resulted in penalties.