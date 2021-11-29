Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has responded to fresh questions over the managerial situation at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils midfielder is in temporary charge of the first-team until a new interim manager is appointed, but Carrick insisted he didn’t have any further updates to give when he spoke to the press after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea…

United fans will no doubt hope this can be resolved soon, even if Carrick has done a decent job in the dugout so far.

The inexperienced coach is not an ideal long-term option, however, with a bigger name surely needed to take the reins for the rest of the season.