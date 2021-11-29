Video: Michael Carrick responds to question on Man United managerial situation

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has responded to fresh questions over the managerial situation at Old Trafford.

The former Red Devils midfielder is in temporary charge of the first-team until a new interim manager is appointed, but Carrick insisted he didn’t have any further updates to give when he spoke to the press after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea…

United fans will no doubt hope this can be resolved soon, even if Carrick has done a decent job in the dugout so far.

The inexperienced coach is not an ideal long-term option, however, with a bigger name surely needed to take the reins for the rest of the season.

