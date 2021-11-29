Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among two clubs on red alert for a potential transfer deal for Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old midfielder has long been regarded as a huge prospect at Villa Park, but the Guardian report that he’s set to reject the chance to sign a new contract.

This could mean Man Utd and Liverpool are now in a good position to try to snap Chukwuemeka up as he becomes a free agent, though it’s expected Villa will be entitled to some compensation as well.

The likes of Manchester City and some clubs from abroad are also said to be keeping tabs on the teenager’s situation, as it clearly seems he’s being tipped for a big future.

Villa’s academy notably produced Jack Grealish in recent years, so it might be worth the likes of United and Liverpool moving quickly now to get their hands on the next big thing from the Midlands club.