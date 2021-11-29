Manchester United and Liverpool on alert for wonderkid transfer after major development

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly among two clubs on red alert for a potential transfer deal for Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old midfielder has long been regarded as a huge prospect at Villa Park, but the Guardian report that he’s set to reject the chance to sign a new contract.

This could mean Man Utd and Liverpool are now in a good position to try to snap Chukwuemeka up as he becomes a free agent, though it’s expected Villa will be entitled to some compensation as well.

The likes of Manchester City and some clubs from abroad are also said to be keeping tabs on the teenager’s situation, as it clearly seems he’s being tipped for a big future.

More Stories / Latest News
Jamie Carragher claims Rio Ferdinand pushed for Chelsea transfer after titles dried up at Man United
Arsenal given update on their transfer pursuit of Serie A star
Man United summer signing already thinking about leaving for Inter Milan

Villa’s academy notably produced Jack Grealish in recent years, so it might be worth the likes of United and Liverpool moving quickly now to get their hands on the next big thing from the Midlands club.

More Stories Carney Chukwuemeka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.