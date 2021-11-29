“He doesn’t know what it means” – Man Utd legend Ferdinand aims savage dig at Carragher

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has aimed a savage dig at fellow pundit Jamie Carragher.

The Red Devils great can be seen in the video below hitting out at former Liverpool star Carragher, saying he shouldn’t comment on what it takes to win league titles because he’s never done it.

Carragher was a star player for Liverpool for many years, and helped the club win the Champions League and other major honours, but it is true that a league title is missing from his CV.

Watch Ferdinand’s rant below as he clearly took issue with Carragher commenting on Man Utd’s title hopes…

It will be interesting to see if Carragher responds to this jibe from his former England team-mate!

