“Head up” – Barça ace offers support to Man United loanee following mishap in Copa Libertadores final

The dream of any footballer is to help his club reach a final of an international tournament with the opportunity to win a trophy and cement their legacy.

For Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira, that dream of helping Flamengo win the Copa Libertadores and lift the second biggest international trophy in the world. However, it became a nightmare for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old made a mishap in extra time, leading to the eventual game-winning goal by Palmeiras winger Deyverson. Pereira was the target of supporters and media members for his blunder. However, an old teammate of his reached out to offer his support.

FC Barcelona forward Memphis Depay replied to Pereira’s Instagram post, where he apologized for his mistake in the Libertadores final.

“I made a mistake!” Pereira wrote. There was no lack of will, race… and it will never be lacking! Difficult moments show the character of our group that, in these three months, welcomed me into the Flamengo family with so much affection! I apologize for today’s mistake. I promise I will win you back.”

The Netherland international left a brief comment, attempting to lift the spirits of his former Manchester United teammate.

“Head up, Lil bro! The future is bright,” Depay wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Pereira remains long-term with Flamengo as the loan agreement came with a €20-million option.