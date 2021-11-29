Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d’Or after being crowned 2021’s winner

Paris-Saint Germain attacker Lionel Messi has been crowned the world’s best player for an astonishing seventh time.

The Argentine great, who was short-listed to win this year’s illustrious Ballon d’Or award, has once again beaten the competition to lift the prestigious individual trophy.

Messi’s latest Ballon d’Or award now sees the South American boast a remarkable seven wins.

The attacker also won the famous award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019.

Although many fans speculated that the former Barcelona attacker could be beaten to the award at Monday night’s ceremony, with the likes of Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski both pushing him all the way – Messi has once again come away victorious.

The award’s top five players saw Chelsea duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho come in in fifth and third place respectively, while Benzema took fourth spot and Lewandowski narrowly missed out in second.

Since the beginning of last season, Messi has directly contributed to 59 goals in 58 matches, in all competitions.

