Manchester United adopt new loan strategy that could provide useful links in the future

Manchester United have reportedly adopted a new loan strategy that sees their young players leave for very brief stints to train with other clubs.

The Red Devils have adopted a new approach of sending young players like Joe Hugill and Charlie Wellens for week-long stints at lower league clubs without the commitment of a full season or half-season away, according to The Athletic.

Man Utd will no doubt hope this can give their youngsters an insight into training and being involved in matchday squads before they start actually playing competitive football on a regular basis.

Perhaps even more crucially, the report notes that this could provide the club with good links to other teams in the future by improving relationships and building connections.

It’s very different to anything we’ve heard about before, and it will be intriguing to see how well this policy works in the long run.

Credit to United for trying something different when they’re often accused of being a little stuck in the past in comparison to some of their rivals.