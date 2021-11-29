Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs who had been showing an interest in snapping up Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic on a free transfer.

The Croatia international is nearing the end of his contract with Inter, but Todo Fichajes report that progress has been made on him possibly signing a new contract at the San Siro.

Brozovic could now be ready to commit his future to Inter, which, in fairness, is probably a better move for him than switching to Arsenal right now.

The Gunners are not the force they once were, and in no way guarantee Brozovic the prospect of playing European football next season after they didn’t even qualify for this season’s Europa League.

It’s a blow for Arsenal, however, as Mikel Arteta could probably have done with an upgrade on Granit Xhaka in that area of the pitch, while Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi probably don’t have much of a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium after going out on loan again this season.