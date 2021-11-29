Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Manchester United misfit Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford in recent times and it surely makes sense for the Red Devils to try to cash in on him as soon as possible.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen to try to snap up Martial, and this report comes amid some other intriguing transfer rumours which suggest they may be preparing to lose Ousmane Dembele.

Sport suggest Dembele has already decided he won’t be signing a new contract at the Nou Camp, so could be on his way out of the club on a free at the end of the season.

In short, this could end up suiting everyone involved, as Martial can replace Dembele at Barca, while Dembele could also come in to give MUFC the upgrade they may feel they need on their current attacking options.

Dembele has been linked with Man Utd by another recent report from Mundo Deportivo, and it would be interesting to see the 24-year-old attempting to revive his career in the Premier League.

Both Martial and Dembele are clearly big talents in need of a fresh start, so this seems like an easy win for all parties if it pans out this way.