Report suggests Ballon d’Or winner will be one of these THREE players

It looks like we’re starting to get a better idea about who tonight’s Ballon d’Or winner will be.

According to a report from L’Equipe, it’s expected to be one of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski or Karim Benzema who lifts the prestigious award in Paris tonight.

Other reports claim that Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah will not be attending the ceremony, which suggests they won’t be picking up the prize.

Chelsea’s Jorginho had also been talked up as a serious contender, but it looks like we can expect one of Messi, Lewandowski or Benzema to be named the winner.

It will be interesting to see how this goes, but one imagines it could be quite a close-run thing between Messi and Lewandowski, with Benzema surely set to finish third.

Lewandowski was thought of as a near-certainty to win it last year, only for the Ballon d’Or to be cancelled that year due to the pandemic.

The Bayern Munich and Poland striker has maintained his world class form since then, but Messi has also enjoyed a better year by lifting an international trophy.

For now, here’s a little Ballon d’Or reading material for you as our writers pick their winner and Polish football expert Ryan Hubbard tells us Lewandowski’s story.

