Michael Salisbury will learn to give himself more time after error in Aston Villa’s win over Crystal Palace, says Mark Halsey

Michael Salisbury will learn from an eventful Premier League debut in Aston Villa’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

We saw two relatively inexperienced managers in the dugouts as Steven Gerrard’s side overcame fellow former Premier League legend Patrick Vieira, but it was the inexperience of the man in the middle that showed.

The Lancashire whistler was hasty in his decision to red card Douglas Luiz before he changed his mind following a VAR recommendation.

Salisbury thought Luiz had endangered the safety of Cheikhou Kouyate but the Villa midfielder made no contact and the officials eventually came to the right decision with the downgrade to a yellow card.

VAR official Paul Tierney did well to recommend a review of the incident for Salisbury at the monitor. I’m surprised it has taken until the end of November for the PGMOL to give Salisbury his first game.

He should have been put in charge of a game earlier. The Premier League is faster than the Championship but Salisbury needed to give himself more thinking time before brandishing a red card.