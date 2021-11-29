(Photo) Ballon d’Or nominee unhappy by final result, takes to social media to declare himself the correct winner

Paris-Saint Germain attacker Lionel Messi was crowned as the world’s best football player for a record seventh time during Monday evening’s Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in France.

The Argentine’s latest individual award will now go alongside his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 Ballon d’Or trophies.

However, although Messi remained many fans’ pick to win the illustrious award, this year was perhaps the closest the South American great came to being beaten.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema were also among the heavy favourites to lift the prestigious award and judging by the latter’s latest social media post – he clearly feels he was robbed of the honour.

Taking to Instagram, the Real Madrid talisman posted an image of his final finishing spot (fourth) and crossed it out to replace it with a number one.

The top five final standings: 5. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), 4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), 3. Jorginho (Chelsea), 2. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and 1. Lionel Messi (Paris-Saint Germain).

