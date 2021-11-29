Cristiano Ronaldo has not held back in his response to the editor of French publication ‘France Football’.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, editor Pascal Ferre told reporters that ahead of this year’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, Ronaldo’s biggest ambition is to retire with more awards than PSG’s Lionel Messi, and that he knows this because the striker told him personally.

MORE: Juventus face possible relegation following transfer investigation

However, ahead of the illustrious award’s ceremony taking place on Monday evening, Ronaldo, who won’t be present at the Chatelet Theatre in France, took to social media to write a response to Ferre’s recent claims.

Written in his native Portuguese, Ronaldo’s post directly translates, in English, to:

“Today’s outcome explains why Pascal Ferre’s statements last week, when he said that I confided in him that my only ambition was to finish my career with more Golden Balls than Lionel Messi.

Pascal Ferré lied, he used my name to promote himself and to promote the publication he works for. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d’Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist.

I always want to congratulate those who win, within the sportsmanship and fair-play that have guided my career since the beginning, and I do it because I’m never against anyone. I always win for myself and for the clubs I represent, I win for myself and for those who love me. I don’t win against anyone.

The biggest ambition of my career is to win national and international titles for the clubs I represent and for the national team in my country. The biggest ambition of my career is to be a good example for all those who are or want to be professional footballers. The biggest ambition of my career is to leave my name written in golden letters in the history of world football.

I will end by saying that my focus is already on Manchester United’s next game and on everything that, together with my team-mates and our fans, we can still achieve this season. The rest? The rest is just the rest…”