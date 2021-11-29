The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting a really strong and superb-looking line up on this occasion.

See below for the latest best XI courtesy of BBC Sport, with many of this weekend’s top performers also happening to be some of the best players in the Premier League.

As obvious as that sounds, it isn’t always the case with these line ups, which will often include a mix of big names with some surprise performer from smaller teams.

And while it’s good that Crooks doesn’t usually have a big-club bias, it can sometimes mean the teams are just a little less satisfying to look at.

This, however, just has a great feel to it, with Liverpool dominating as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara and Virgil van Dijk all make it in.

Salah and Mane join Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy up front, while Van Dijk is partnered by Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger in defence, in what would be a rock-solid partnership.

Arsenal fans will be pleased to see exciting young duo Bukayo Saka and Nuno Tavares in there, with both these players looking very impressive in the win over Newcastle.

All in all, this line up just looks like it would work pretty well and be good to watch. One day the BBC really needs to spice these columns up by getting Crooks to actually manage the group of players he selects in a non-competitive game of some kind. We’ll leave it to them to sort out the details.