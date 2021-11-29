Pogba responds to Rangnick Man Utd move, plus transfer decision unlikely in January

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly enthused by the prospect of being managed by Ralf Rangnick.

According to The Athletic, Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager at Man Utd should be made official within the next 24 hours, and Pogba has heard good things about the German tactician from his contacts in the game.

The report also provides an update on Pogba’s future which could offer some comfort to any Red Devils fans who hope to see the France international staying at Old Trafford.

According to The Athletic, Pogba won’t make a decision on his next club in January, even though he’d be free to agree a deal for next season from that point on, with the player preferring to focus on his football.

The 28-year-old will surely have a number of suitors as he edges closer to the end of his contract, but this development perhaps suggests there’s time for things to improve.

If Pogba ends up enjoying his football again under Rangnick, that could perhaps mean he’ll be more open to signing a new contract, even though he’s not accepted the club’s offer so far.