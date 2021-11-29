Ralf Rangnick Manchester United salary revealed as he’s confirmed as new Red Devils boss

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United salary has doubled after leaving his role at Lokomotiv Moscow to take charge at Old Trafford.

The German tactician has impressed throughout his career, and is well known for being influential in the careers of the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

Man Utd today announced Rangnick’s arrival, and the Daily Star report that he’ll now be earning over £7million a year, up from £3.8m a year at his previous club.

Of course, Rangnick is not expected to remain the permanent manager of the Red Devils, with the club officially announcing that he’ll move into an executive role at the end of the season.

More Stories / Latest News
“He doesn’t know what it means” – Man Utd legend Ferdinand aims savage dig at Carragher
Michael Salisbury will learn to give himself more time after error in Aston Villa’s win over Crystal Palace, says Mark Halsey
Report suggests Ballon d’Or winner will be one of these THREE players

Big names like Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have been linked with the role of being United’s next permanent manager, while Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers could also be in the frame.

Rangnick, however, may well end up impressing in his interim spell just as his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did, in which case the club might be tempted to keep him in the dugout beyond his six-month spell.

More Stories Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.