Ralf Rangnick to Man United confirmation imminent, first match to be either Arsenal or Crystal Palace

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly set to be officially confirmed as Manchester United’s new interim manager within the next 24 hours.

The German tactician looks set to take the reins at Old Trafford imminently, though it is not yet clear if his first game in charge will be against Arsenal or Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that Rangnick followed Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea yesterday on TV in Germany, though he had no influence over the team’s tactics or Michael Carrick’s selection.

It seems Paul Pogba is enthusiastic about the idea of working under Rangnick, according to The Athletic, with the France international hearing positive things about him from his contacts in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Michael Carrick responds to question on Man United managerial situation
Pundit still has serious doubts about Liverpool star despite recent improvement
Man City rival Man United for potential transfer of Bundesliga star

Rangnick has previously impressed with his roles at RB Leipzig and other clubs, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do at a big club like United.

The Red Devils could really do with this appointment working out for them after so many poor managerial appointments since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

More Stories Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.