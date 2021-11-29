Ralf Rangnick is reportedly set to be officially confirmed as Manchester United’s new interim manager within the next 24 hours.

The German tactician looks set to take the reins at Old Trafford imminently, though it is not yet clear if his first game in charge will be against Arsenal or Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic.

The report adds that Rangnick followed Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea yesterday on TV in Germany, though he had no influence over the team’s tactics or Michael Carrick’s selection.

It seems Paul Pogba is enthusiastic about the idea of working under Rangnick, according to The Athletic, with the France international hearing positive things about him from his contacts in the game.

Rangnick has previously impressed with his roles at RB Leipzig and other clubs, and it will be intriguing to see what he can do at a big club like United.

The Red Devils could really do with this appointment working out for them after so many poor managerial appointments since the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.