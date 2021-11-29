Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has spoken about why he is excited to be taking over at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

The German tactician has just been officially announced as the temporary replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and has been quoted by Man Utd’s official website about his reasons for taking the job.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” he said.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Rangnick sounds like he is optimistic about what he can do with this group of players, and one imagines he could be a really good appointment for some of the youngsters in particular.

The Daily Mail recently claimed Rangnick was particularly looking forward to working with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood – three young attacking players who look like they could be a great fit for his style of play.

Meanwhile, The Athletic have also reported on Paul Pogba being enthused by the prospect of working under the former RB Leipzig boss.