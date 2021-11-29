Report: Manchester City eyes £10.8-million Palmeiras starlet

Palmeiras defeated Flamengo this past weekend to claim its second straight Copa Libertadores trophy. So naturally, there were plenty of eyes on this match, more so to see the young talent on the Verdão squad.

According to the Spanish media outlet Fichajes, three possible players could make their way to Europe with the January window opening in a few weeks. One of them is 22-year-old Patrick de Paula, whose transfer value is at £10.8-million per Transfermarkt.

The report details that Manchester City is in the market for the midfielder, along with La Liga side Sevilla. The Premier League side does venture a lot into the South American transfer market, so pursuing de Paula wouldn’t come as a surprise.

He’s already made 97 appearances for Palmeiras, scoring eight goals and registering two assists. The young midfielder is already part of two squads that have won the Libertadores on back-to-back occasions.

Manchester City could see some turnover in the midfield coming soon with Fernarndinho’s contract is up in June, and Ilkay Gündogan sees his deal go up in 2023, so the English could look for their eventual replacements.