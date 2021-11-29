Report: Real Madrid has an interest in Uruguayan forward who’s named “the new Luis Suárez”

Real Madrid, over the years, has bought young talent in South America and brought them to Europe, allowing them to further their development and eventually see consistent time on the first team.

Vinícius Jr. and Federico Valverde are prime examples of this type of investment purchase that and it seems as though Los Blancos want to return to that well again this coming January.

According to the Spanish media outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid wants to pursue Uruguayan forward Matías Arezo. The 19-year-old currently plays for Atletico River Plate Montevideo, where he’s made 89 appearances scoring 36 goals and recording 13 assists.

The Spanish club is in the process of adding some youth to their forward group as it begins to flush out players either due to age or not being good enough.

Real Madrid’s primary target is Kylian Mbappé, but they could use other players to replace Gareth Bale, whose contract expires in June, and Luka Jovi?, who doesn’t seem long for the La Liga side.

Nonetheless, there will be competition for the ‘the new Luis Suárez’ as Argentine giants River Plate and Boca Juniors, Spanish clubs such as Sevilla or Atlético Madrid, and German clubs Borussia Dortmund or RB Leipzig all have an interest in the teenager.