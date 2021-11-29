FURIOUS Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch without shaking hands with Chelsea players

A furious Cristiano Ronaldo was seen storming off the pitch at the end of Manchester United’s 1-1 draw away to Chelsea yesterday.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Man Utd at Stamford Bridge, before Jorginho’s penalty earned the home side a point.

Ronaldo didn’t start the game and clearly didn’t seem happy with the decision of caretaker manager Michael Carrick as he quickly left the pitch at the end of the game without shaking hands with Chelsea players.

The Portugal international seemed to be shaking his head and muttering to himself, which we also saw from him after another game earlier this season.

It’s easy to understand that Ronaldo might not be entirely happy with how his second spell at Old Trafford is going after the team’s recent slump.

This led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked, and it’s not yet clear what the long-term approach of the club will be, with Ralf Rangnick set to take over on an interim basis only.

Ronaldo has been widely reported as being shocked at how much standards have dropped since his first spell with United.