Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara still doesn’t look completely suited to Premier League football, according to pundit Garth Crooks.

The Spain international has shone for Liverpool in recent times, showing some real improvement with his well-taken goals against Porto and Southampton in the Reds’ last two games.

Still, Crooks remains unconvinced that Thiago looks like he’s fully adapted to the physical demands of English football.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “The Spaniard has never totally convinced me he has acclimatised to the intensity of the Premier League.

“There is no doubt he can play, but when the game becomes physical or hectic I often feel his lack of pace limits his ability to engage and the game starts to pass him by. Liverpool’s dominance of Southampton allowed them to control the game – Thiago in particular.

“He’s masterful on the ball and has the most velvet touch. This is all very well when your team is in control but Liverpool need the occasional rottweiler (enforcer) in midfield and that, he is not.”

This could be a concern for Liverpool fans, with Thiago perhaps not looking like he can fully step up to fill the void left by Georginio Wijnaldum since he left on a free transfer in the summer.

Wijnaldum was a star player for LFC before his departure, and Thiago is a very different kind of midfield player.

In many ways, the former Bayern Munich man probably has more natural ability and better technique, but his all-round game is perhaps slightly lacking in the demanding tactical system deployed by Jurgen Klopp.