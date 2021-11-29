Thiago Silva gives perfect response to ridiculous Paul Scholes prediction

Speaking before Chelsea’s home match against Manchester United on Sunday, former Red Devil, turned pundit, Paul Scholes, predicted that star striker Cristiano Ronaldo will find it ‘easy’ playing against defender Thiago Silva.

However, despite being dropped to the bench by stand-in manager Michael Carrick, Ronaldo, who still got a good 20-minutes worth of action, failed to make an impression on the match, which eventually ended all square at 1-1.

Taking to social media after the game, Silva was spotted responding to a Chelsea fan account who relayed Scholes’ pre-match thoughts.

