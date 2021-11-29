Tuchel was right about Ronaldo offside call, but Chelsea manager’s reaction cannot be condoned, says Mark Halsey

I cannot condone Thomas Tuchel’s furious actions prior to his yellow card in yesterday’s game with Manchester United, but I could understand his frustrations.

It wasn’t an entirely comfortable game for the Blues despite coming up against an out-of-form Man Utd being managed by caretaker boss Michael Carrick, but the title favourites struggled to assert themselves as they might have expected.

The Chelsea boss was visibly outraged when assistant referee Adam Nunn failed to spot Cristiano Ronaldo was offside. Tuchel has got to set an example in his position as children are watching.

Nunn should have spotted Ronaldo was clearly offside and he made two mistakes.

One, Ronaldo was two yards off and then two by not raising his flag when the attack came to a suitable end.

Due to Nunn’s poor error, United gained a corner as a result and Tuchel let rip. You can see where the German tactician’s anger came from, but no one wants to see that kind of outburst from any manager or player.

Fourth official David Coote alerted Anthony Taylor and the referee was correct to show Tuchel a yellow card for his antics.