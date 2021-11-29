Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly already thinking about leaving the club due to being unhappy with playing alongside Harry Maguire in defence.

The France international joined United from Real Madrid in the summer and initially looked a very promising signing for the Red Devils.

However, it’s fair to say Varane hasn’t quite been able to show his best form in this struggling United defence, and Don Balon claim he isn’t enjoying his partnership with Maguire.

Remarkably, this could be enough to persuade Varane to look for a move away after just one season, with the report adding that Inter Milan could be an option for him.

The Serie A giants are said to be keen on Varane, according to Don Balon, while the 28-year-old may also be open to playing in Italy for the first time in his career.

This could be a huge blow for United, with fans surely likely to prefer seeing Varane stay at the club and Maguire being the one to move on.

It might seem a bit soon for Varane’s future to already be in doubt, but Angel Di Maria also lasted just one season at the club, while other big-name signings like Memphis Depay didn’t stay much longer than that either.