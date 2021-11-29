(Video) Andre Gray scores cracker for QPR to crush Wayne Rooney’s Derby County

Despite falling behind following an early Tom Lawrence strike, QPR has taken the lead at the death against Wayne Rooney’s struggling Derby County.

QPR, who travelled to Derby for Monday night’s Championship action, were looking to improve on their fifth spot in the league table.

Derby, on the other hand, is destined to be relegated to League One after being docked a total of 21 points due to breaches of the EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability rules (as per Sky Sports).

If the Rams’ misery weren’t enough, Gray has certainly piled them on even more.

The ex-Watford attacker popped up with just minutes remaining in Monday night’s game at Pride Park and unleashed a superb effort to give his side all three points which has moved QPR up to third in the table.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports