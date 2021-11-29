(Video) Ferdinand brutally weighs in on Keane and Carragher argument

Despite a mammoth Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester United on Sunday, it was to be Sky Sports’ punditry duo Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher who made the sporting headlines.

The pair, who shared a fierce rivalry during their playing days, engaged in a heated debate over Michael Carrick’s decision to drop Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo to the bench for Sunday’s match.

Reacting to one of Sky Sports’ best ever moments, Rio Ferdinand, who is a former teammate of Keane, took to his social media to give his thoughts.

The ex-Red Devil brutally admitted that when Carragher, who failed to lift the Premier League, begins mentioning domestic silverware, he stops listening.

Ouch.

