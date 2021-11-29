Jurgen Klopp is set to be without attacking duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah with the pair expected to represent their countries in this season’s African Cup of Nation in the coming weeks.

In an attempt to bring in some cover for the duo, who feature in most matches for Liverpool, a recent report from Record has claimed Klopp is eyeing a sensational January swoop for Porto wide-man Luis Diaz.

It’s been claimed the forward has impressed Liverpool’s recruitment team during recent performances in the Champions League.

However, after being in action on Sunday evening against Vitoria in the Portuguese Primeira League, Diaz may have caught Klopp’s attention even more.

The talented attacker smashed home his side’s first-half equaliser before teammate Evanilsion scored the winner later in the second half.