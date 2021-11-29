(Video) Robert Lewandowski arrives on red carpet for 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski is one of the favourites to be crowned the world’s best player.

The illustrious Ballon d’Or award, which is currently taking place at the Chatelet Theatre in France, is set to see its latest winner crowned on Monday evening.

Lewandowski, along with Paris-Saint Germain duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, is leading the charge to lift the prestigious trophy.

Ahead of the ceremony, the world-class Polish striker was spotted arriving on the famous red carpet.

Lewandowski has directly contributed to a staggering 84 goals in 60 matches, in all competitions, since the beginning of last season and is many fans’ pick to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

