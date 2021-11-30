Arsenal consider transfer swoop for €35m forward as agent looks for a buyer

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a possible transfer deal for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata as his future is thrown into doubt.

The 29-year-old is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, but he’s not exactly set the world alight in his second spell in Turin.

It’s therefore unsurprising that Juve now don’t seem keen on paying the €35million required to make Morata’s move permanent, and this seems to have alerted Arsenal, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report also mentions Tottenham as possible suitors, with Morata’s agent looking for buyers for his client as he tries to resolve his future.

It would be interesting to see Morata back in the Premier League again, though it’s fair to say he wasn’t too impressive in his time at Chelsea.

Arsenal could do with more options up front, however, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang worryingly out of form at the moment, while Alexandre Lacazette is nearing the end of his contract.

Most Gooners would probably want to see their club aim a little higher than Morata, but the Spain international might not be the worst option to consider if other moves don’t work out.