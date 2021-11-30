Arsenal defender William Saliba is reportedly ready to quit the club permanently after his loan spell with Marseille this season.

The young Frenchman has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium, but has performed well in his stint in Ligue 1 this term, showing that he’s ready to play regular first-team football.

It’s not too surprising that Saliba could be unsettled at Arsenal, with the Transfer Exchange Show reporting that he now seems to have come to a final decision on his future following talks with the club’s technical director Edu.

See below for details as it seems Saliba wasn’t at all happy with how these talks went…

Arsenal's on loan center-back William Saliba wants out of the club at the end of the season after talks with the Gunners technical director Edu Gaspar.#AFC #Gunners #Gooners #COYG ?? pic.twitter.com/t90RGRgC6K — The Transfer Exchange Show (@TheTransferEx) November 29, 2021

One imagines Saliba won’t be too short of suitors, with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Tottenham all admirers of his during his days as a youngster at Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal may live to regret it if the 20-year-old does move on, however, as he could end up strengthening one of their rivals in the future.