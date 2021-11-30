Chelsea ace in Italy to hold talks over loan transfer

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr is reportedly already in Italy to hold talks over a loan transfer to Inter Milan.

The France Under-21 international has barely had any playing time in his spell at Stamford Bridge, and it could make sense for him to seek a loan move in order to get regular minutes on the pitch.

According to Sport Mediaset, Sarr could be offered an escape route out of Chelsea by Inter, and it would be interesting to see how that works out for him.

There’s plenty of competition for places in Thomas Tuchel’s squad, so it’s no disgrace for Sarr that he hasn’t played much so far, but it’s not obviously clear that he wouldn’t face similar struggles at Inter.

Chelsea may want to be careful with this move, however, as they’ve often let talented young players go before really giving them an opportunity.

That could be a big mistake with Sarr in particular as they already have potential issues in defence coming up as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen head towards the ends of their contracts.

Thiago Silva is also not getting any younger and surely can’t keep competing at this level for much longer, so there may soon be a need to promote a talented young defender like Sarr.