Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has spoken exclusively to Empire of the Kop about how Jurgen Klopp can adjust his tactics when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leave for the Africa Cup of Nations later this winter.

The Reds are surely set to struggle without these two vital players, and Collymore admits it might mean a bit of tinkering with Klopp’s current system in order to come up with something that works in their absence.

Liverpool have tended to stick to their 4-3-3 for a few years now, but see below as Collymore offers the German tactician some possible pointers that might be worth considering…

??"He [Jurgen Klopp] might have to be a bit more pragmatic, stick another midfielder in, go one up top…"@StanCollymore on how Liverpool address losing Salah and Mane to AFCON ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/N57AtAA1yi — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 30, 2021

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope other players can step up in the absence of Salah and Mane, and, in fairness, Diogo Jota is already showing that he could be the man for the job after some superb recent form.