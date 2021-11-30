Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has praised Thiago Alcantara for his sublime technique on the goal he scored against Porto in the Champions League last week.

The Spain international hasn’t always been at his very best in a Liverpool shirt, but this was a moment to remember, and Collymore was raving about it in an interview with Reds blog Empire of the Kop…

??"I thought it was absolutely sensational – you don't see them very often."@StanCollymore settles the debate of Thiago's wondergoal v Porto – did it hit the ground? ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/1QqDNBo5oj — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 30, 2021

Collymore praised the fact that it’s not the kind of goal you see very often, with many players likely to have blazed an effort like that into Row Z.

We all know Alcantara has very special technique, however, and it’s good to see him showing it at Anfield at last.