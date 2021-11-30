“He lost a part of himself” – A source reveals how a Manchester United loanee is coping following error in Copa Libertadores final

Over the weekend, Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira committed an error in extra time that would allow Palmeiras to score the eventual game-winning goal to defeat Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final. 

The Flamengo midfielder apologized for his mistake on Instagram. However, the 25-year-old is still dealing with the mental aspects of his error on the pitch.

According to the Brazilian media outlet Extra (via ESPN Brazil), the player lives a period of ”mourning” and tries to recover with the support of his family.

The report also states that Pereira wants to remain with the Rio de Janeiro-based club past his loan deal. A person close to the player told the Extra newspaper that “he didn’t just lose the ball there, he lost a part of himself.”

Extra also reveals that Flamengo intends to buy the midfielder after the end of the loan, which would be paying the €20-million option to Manchester United. If the South American giants do indeed buy him, perhaps it can provide Pereira with a shot at redemption.

