“It would be a privilege” – Atlético de Madrid ace discusses the possible hiring of River Plate manager as the Uruguay national team boss

The Uruguay national team is looking for a new manager as the nation fights for its life to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar next year.

One of the targets that the rumored targets of the Uruguayan Football Association is River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo. The Argentine tactician’s contract is set to expire, and it seems as though he’s ready for a new challenge after seven years with Los Millonarios.

As rumors run wild, Uruguay needs to decide with the final four qualifying fixtures coming up early next year. During the Ballon d’Or presentation, TNT Sports Argentina asked Atlético de Madrid striker Luis Suárez about Gallardo taking over the national team managerial role.

“What [Gallardo] has done internationally tells you everything. He had prestige as a player and as a coach he showed it, even more, winning almost everything in River. It would be a privilege to be led by him,” Suárez said.