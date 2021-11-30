Liverpool are reportedly ready to pursue a transfer deal for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is also on Manchester United’s radar.

The Merseyside giants are being strongly linked with Phillips in a report from Todo Fichajes, who claim the England international would likely cost around €70million.

Man Utd are also mentioned in the report, but one imagines Leeds would find it easier to stomach if their homegrown star didn’t end up leaving for one of their biggest rivals, which could give Liverpool the advantage.

With Georginio Wijnaldum leaving Anfield on a free transfer in the summer, there’s surely room in Jurgen Klopp’s squad for a replacement in the middle of the park, and Phillips could offer similar qualities.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for both Leeds and England in recent times, with his performances at Euro 2020 in the summer showing that he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will really pay €70m for a player, with the Reds not known for splashing the cash in the transfer market too often.

United, on the other hand, tend to do that quite frequently, so it’s worth keeping an eye on their pursuit of Phillips as well, particularly after the poor form of the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay this season.

The Red Devils also face doubts over the future of Paul Pogba as he nears the end of his contract, while Donny van de Beek probably won’t stick around much longer after barely playing for the club since his move from Ajax last season.