Liverpool set to beat Barcelona to highly-rated defensive midfielder

After bidding farewell to Gini Wijnaldum, who joined Paris-Saint Germain for free earlier this year, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who have been on the lookout for a competent replacement, may have finally found their man.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Nacional, who claims the Reds are set to rival Barcelona for the signing of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Not only are Liverpool interested, but it has also been suggested that they could actually be in pole position to land the defensive midfielder.

Zakaria, 25, joined Borussia Monchengladbach in 2017 following a £10.8m move from Swiss side Young Boys.

Although his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, the commanding Switzerland international is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe.

In an attempt to take the next step in his career, it has been claimed the 25-year-old is favouring a move to Anfield over the prospect of playing under Xavi at Barcelona – largely due to the exciting project Klopp has in place in Merseyside.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

There is no denying that losing Wijnaldum to Paris-Saint Germain in the summer was a big loss for Klopp.

The industrious and well-rounded midfielder played a huge role in ensuring Liverpool were able to play the brand of football their German manager demands.

Having so far failed to sign an already established player capable of emulating Wijnaldum’s style of play, Zakaria could prove to be one of the smartest pieces of business in the club’s recent history.

The fact the 25-year-old, who has yet to reach his peak, could be available for free will only add to the magnitude of a potential deal.

Should Liverpool successfully beat Barcelona, who are also understood to be highly interested, to the signing of Zakaria, not only will it be a testimony to how far Liverpool have come under Klopp – it will also further prove just how superior the lure of the Premier League is in comparison with its European counterparts.