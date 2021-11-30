Manchester City forward Ferran Torres has reportedly reached an agreement in principle over a transfer to Barcelona.

The Spain international has had a decent impact during his time at City, but it seems the former Valencia man could quickly be set for a move back to La Liga.

According to Sport, Torres has an agreement with Barcelona, with the Catalan giants now formalising their plans to try to bring him to the Nou Camp.

New Barcelona manager Xavi could do with strengthening this struggling squad, and Torres could be an ideal replacement for some of their out-of-form attacking players.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann both left Barca in the summer, and Ousmane Dembele is now nearing the end of his contract.

City will surely want a replacement ready for Torres, however, so it remains to be seen how ready they’ll be to part with him until they can work out who could come in in his place.

One possible candidate could be RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, who has been linked with both City and rivals Manchester United in a report from El Nacional.