Man United identify surprise permanent managerial candidate

It is not very often that players make the switch from rival to rival – but even less common when it comes to managers.

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, who lifted the 2004-05 Champions League with the Reds, shocked the footballing world earlier this year when he agreed to manage arch-rivals, Everton.

However, another instance where an ex-manager of one half of a fierce rivalry could switch alliances is reportedly former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Italian tactician is being considered as a potential candidate to manager Manchester United on a permanent basis next season.

Mancini, 57, currently leads national team Italy with his most recent success coming by way of winning this summer’s delayed European Championships – beating Gareth Southgate’s England in the final.

However, despite having a contract with the Azzurri that is set to run until 2026, the 57-year-old is believed to be one candidate to succeed interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Should Mancini end up taking the Old Trafford hot seat, it would certainly come as a brave appointment.

Having lifted 14 major trophies throughout his domestic and international managerial career, there is no doubting the Italian’s credentials.

However, when it comes to appeasing the Red Devils’ notoriously demanding fanbase – appointing one of their biggest rivals’ old managers could certainly mean large sections of their fans will need some convincing.