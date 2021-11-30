Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick has been given a warning by pundit Glenn Hoddle after the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

The Red Devils were not at their free-flowing best at Stamford Bridge, though at the end of the day the club’s fans would probably settle for the point in this tough away fixture.

Hoddle, however, has insisted that this is not the kind of football Man Utd can play in the long run if they are to keep their supporters happy.

“You can’t put a Manchester United team with the talent that’s in that squad,” Hoddle told Premier League Productions.

“You can’t put a team out like that every week to win and to try to get up the league and to win league titles.

“Today, for me, Michael [Carrick] got it spot on – whoever picked the team for today’s performance got it spot on.

“Against Chelsea in the form they’re in, they’re a great side in a great run. They couldn’t come here today and be expansive but going forward I know Manchester United fans aren’t going to stand playing that way.

“There’s going to be games when they play that way and they’ll lose so it’s a stepping stone but it’s not a template for United to go forward.”

MUFC have now appointed Ralf Rangnick until the end of the season, and one imagines the philosophy he’ll bring in will be quite different.

The German tactician has had a big influence on the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, so it will be fascinating if he can implement his methods to great success at United.